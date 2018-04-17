General Amherst boys soccer team now 2-1 after win and loss last week

By Ron Giofu

The General Amherst Bulldogs boys soccer team won their first two games of the WECSSAA Tier 2 but stumbled in their third game.

The Bulldogs’ most recent game was a 2-0 loss to L’Essor last Wednesday afternoon at the Libro Centre. The loss dropped General Amherst’s record to 2-1 on the 2018 soccer season.

“We didn’t play as well as we did the first two games,” stated Bulldogs head coach Gavin Blunt. “We got a wake-up call.”

Blunt said the boys team has the potential to be very good this season, but “two bad lapses” against L’Essor cost them the game.

“I think we’ll bounce back after this one,” he said. “I’m not too concerned.”

This year’s Bulldogs team has a number of Grade 11 and Grade 12 players, Blunt pointed out, and that they are aiming for big things come playoff time. He believes they are one of the best teams in the league with a strong defensive core and fast forwards.

“Unfortunately, we couldn’t make use of that today,” he said, following last Wednesday’s loss.

Two days earlier, the Bulldogs hammered the visiting Herman Green Griffins by a final score of 8-1. Cole Chittle and Aaron Brush each scored twice for the Bulldogs with other goals being scored by Kieron Sweet, Michael Nasello, Donald Lachance and Nate Lenson.

“It was good execution by the team,” Blunt said, of the 8-1 victory. “If we’re on, we have the potential to put eight goals in the net.”

The team’s first game of the season was a 3-0 win over Westview Freedom Academy April 4. Chittle, Nasello and Colle Zelle scored in that game with Brendan Lowrie picking up the shutout.

The next game for the Bulldogs is Wednesday at home against the Sandwich Sabres. That is also their final home game of the regular season, with the final two games being on the road. General Amherst plays at Belle River April 23 and in Essex April 25. All upcoming games are scheduled to start at 4 p.m.