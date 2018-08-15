Gemmell believes town is corporation, should be run like one

By Ron Giofu

Pauline Gemmell wants to continue to help the community she lives in so she is trying again to become a councillor.

Gemmell, the executive director of the Essex County Nurse Practitioner-Led Clinic, is running in the Oct. 22 municipal election. That is the clinic that is expanding into Amherstburg with plans to move into part of the former St. Bernard School. She said she is anxious to get that going so that local people can access more medical services locally.

As for why she is running, Gemmell believes people should give back to the communities in which they live.

Gemmell said Amherstburg is a big corporation and has to be run that way.

“You have to build a team that can run it as a corporation,” she said.

In addition to her current position, Gemmell’s background includes owning Equity Group Property Managers Inc. and being a senior business analyst for the Ministry of Community and Social Services business transformation team. She has a business development background with the Bank of Canada and she added she has experience working with WSIB claims. Her experience has involved her providing full property management services for municipally-owned housing units and not-for-profit properties.

Gemmell said she would like to see the tax base expanded from a residential and business perspective. She believes now is the time to try and bring in business and industry to Amherstburg.

“I think we’ve had a good council the last four years,” she said. “I’d like to continue that.”

Gemmell said she is “thrilled” that the town purchased Belle Vue and hopes for the land’s development. As for the Duffy’s site, she would like to see that developed in more of a passive sense.

“Active is good too,” she added, “but it depends on what goes on there. Let families enjoy the space. Extend Navy Yard Park all the way across Duffy’s.”

The issue of boat trailer parking is best left to the private sector, she adds.

Regarding the policing issue, Gemmell heard during the last election that people wanted a costing. However, the former Amherstburg Police Services Board member said she wanted to keep the existing Amherstburg Police Service.

“I’m sad to see that we’ve decided to have the Windsor Police Service police our community. I would have preferred to keep our policing services here,” she said.

Gemmell is also in favour of having clear lines of communication between the mayor, council, administration and the public.

Among the skills Gemmell said she has are the ability to develop and present monthly financial statements to her board of directors, the ability to develop quarterly financial reports for the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care, the ability to develop monthly financial statements for submission to private and municipal property owners, and the ability to create annual budgets and manage a budget of nearly $3 million. Gemmell is also on the board of directors with the Glengarry Non-Profit Housing Corporation and with the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

Her background in business and management as well as her volunteer work are what she believes make her stand out among the 2018 municipal election candidates. She said she can relate to people running their own businesses and the difficulties they can face.

“I know how tough it is sometimes,” she said.

Gemmell is a graduate of Lakehead University in psychology and law, has a diploma is gerontology from Confederation College and is a certified mediator thanks to her education at Canadore College.

“I’m very familiar on how government works,” she said. “I’ve worked extensively in management for a lot of years.”