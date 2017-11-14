Garage Gym makes donation to mission after “Check in for Charity” event

By Jolene Perron

For everyone who attended a class at the Garage Gym during the month of October and who checked in on Facebook, money was donated to the Amherstburg Food and Fellowship Mission.

“We were able to raise $142.25 with the check ins,” explained Tony Smith, co-owner of The Garage Gym with his wife Dani. “We were so proud of the effort put in by our membership that we decided to double the donation to $0.50 per check-in. We also had an anonymous $20 donation raising our total to $304.50”

A total of 569 people checked in during the course of the event. Smith said the event was started to raise money for local charities so that they funds stay in that town. They chose the Mission because of “all the great services they offer.”

Winston McAllister, whose father Tim is the president of the Amherstburg Food and Fellowship Mission, was on hand last week to receive the check. He is also a member of The Garage Gym.

“The mission appreciates any help from the community because everything they do is 100 per cent charity,” explained McAllister. “Nobody is paid, everyone is volunteer and all the money goes back to helping the community. Any time someone makes a gesture to help out, and help their community, the mission welcomes it with open arms. When they approached me to ask, I thought it was awesome.”

Smith explained the independently owned strength and conditioning facility provides small group training, focusing on improving member’s health both physically and mentally. They aim to push their clients beyond what they believe to be their limits, which “teaches them to better deal with the stress and obstacles life will throw at them.” Smith is an 18-year veteran of the Windsor Police Service, having spent 10 years on the SWAT team. His wife Dani worked 14 years as a police officer in Windsor as well.

“It was really nice and uplifting knowing that every time you were here, money was going towards a good cause helping the community,” said McAllister. “There is just a bunch of great people here working towards a great cause. It almost mirrors the slogan for the mission, people helping people. It’s as simple as that, and everyone here just chipped into that mission’s statement.”