G.L. Heritage Brewing Co. wins bronze at Ontario Brewing Awards

By Ron Giofu

For its initial foray into the Ontario Brewing Awards, a local brewery didn’t come away empty-handed.

G.L. Heritage Brewing Co. won a bronze medal for its blond ale – a.k.a. the “Back Shop Brew” – at the recent awards ceremony in Toronto. The brewery is co-owned by Dwayne and Jen Grondin and Greg and Cathy Grondin with Dwayne stating all area breweries did well at the award ceremony.

The blond ale was the hardest to make, Dwayne stated, because “it’s so clean and light” and was the first one they produced.

“It’s the recipe I worked on the longest, that’s for sure,” he said. “When I started brewing this recipe, it was 20 or so batches. We tinkered with it until we got what we wanted.”

Each batch takes about three weeks or so to make, Dwayne stated.

“We needed a craft beer everyone would enjoy,” he said. “We needed one staple beer. My dad was a Blue Light guy. When he finally gave us the thumbs up on this recipe, we knew it was good to go. We converted him from Blue Light to this.”

The “Back Shop Brew” blond ale is described as “smooth, clean and refreshing” by Dwayne and “Malty, Crisp and Refreshing” on the can. He said they worked hard on getting it to where they wanted it and to have their first recipe capture an award was “pretty cool.”

“The beer we worked hard on is third in Ontario,” he noted.

Dwayne said they had a feeling that something was up when organizers at the Ontario Brewing Awards asked them to bring some of the blond ale to the ceremony.

“We went there with some wishful expectations,” said Dwayne.

Jen added that non-craft beer drinkers are won over when they try their blond ale. It is a big seller as it outsells other varieties two-to-one.

“It’s the top-selling craft beer style among our lineup of California Common Lager, Rye Beer, Sweet Stout, and American IPA,” said Jen. “It’s pretty humbling and we are truly honoured (to win the award).”

It was their first competition since they opened last year, she stated.

The blond ale is one of five varieties regularly offered at G.L. Heritage Brewing Co. as well as a seasonal brand. They re-launched their fall “Apple Ale” last weekend and were busy with the McGregor Mug Run and International Beer Festival the previous weekend with craft beer festivals in LaSalle and Windsor in the coming weekends. Their “Apple Ale” is made with the help of another local distiller, Wolfhead Distillery, as some of their whisky is put into the beer.

Dwayne noted they try to get their products locally when possible.

“Business is going well. We’re well received here,” he said.

G.L. Heritage Brewing Co. is located at 8728 Howard Ave. (County Road 9) and can be reached at 519-736-7361 or online at www.glheritagebrewing.ca. Their hours are Fridays from 3 p.m.– 9 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m.–6 p.m. and Sundays from 12 noon to 5 p.m.