Fundraising continues for women’s shelter in the Congo

By Ron Giofu

Local fundraising is continuing for a women’s shelter in the Congo.

The Hope of St. Joseph Shelter run by Father Donatien Lwiyando, a.k.a. Father Donato, was the subject of a pasta dinner fundraiser Sunday evening at the Columbus Community Hall. The event was presented by St. John the Baptist Church’s social justice committee, with Father Donato being a former associate priest there before returning to his homeland last year.

“Father is doing well. He’s very busy,” said committee member Mary Beneteau, who communicates with him frequently.

Beneteau said Father Donato grows corn, beans and cassava in a field near the women’s shelter and that is used to feed the girls. He also brings in a music teacher to help both teach and entertain the girls. He also had solar panels installed on the shelter’s roof to help power the home and Father Donato also sells charcoal as a way to make money.

“He can have up to 40 girls. Right now, he has 34,” Beneteau stated.

Young women come in to the shelter after having been abused and raped, some malnourished and with children of their own, and the Hope of St. Joseph Shelter cares for them until they can live independently or are reunited with family. Many came to the shelter from brothels as “the shelter is their way out.”

“We cover all their expenses,” said Beneteau, noting that those range from food, shelter, clothing, training and education costs. “In my mind, we are keeping the girls alive, healthy and the best news is that their families are finding them.”

Social justice is a particular interest for Father Donato, Beneteau noted, and he keeps active on that front.

Beneteau said she hopes to visit Father Donato in the Congo this spring. The social justice committee will be hosting a yard sale in August as another way to raise funds for the shelter. Board members meet monthly and talk to Father Donato about the girls and he updates them on their needs.

A handout passed out at the pasta dinner contained a message from Father Donato which, in part, read: “As I love to say, you are that stretched hand that God uses to show His mercy and His generosity. So, may He himself reward you for all you are doing for His daughters. Words will never express correctly what such an action can mean for these girls and for those who witness it.”

To donate to the shelter or to sponsor a girl, people can make an e-transfer from their financial institution to stjoseph@hopeislife.ca or mail or drop off a cheque payable to Hope of St. Joseph Shelter, 273 Fryer St., Amherstburg, ON, N9V 3G7.

For more information, visit www.hopeislife.ca.