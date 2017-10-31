Fundraiser for Brock Hasson planned for Nov. 4

By Ron Giofu

A local seven-year-old’s fight against a form of cancer known as rhabdomyosarcoma (RMS) will be the subject of an upcoming fundraiser.

The “Bravery for Brock” fundraiser will be this Saturday at the Columbus Community Hall (formerly known as the K of C Hall) with Brock Hasson and his family being the recipients of the proceeds. His mother Natalie Brundage Hasson said they won’t be there due to Brock needing surgery Nov. 1, but they are appreciative of all of the support the community has given thus far.

“He’s doing pretty good,” she said last week. “It’s one day at a time.”

Brock has already had to undergo three months of chemotherapy and now faces three more months, but Natalie said they have received a lot of support from the community.

“It’s hard to put into words,” she said. “It’s surprising so many people are willing to help. It’s so overwhelmingly wonderful. There are so many people who keep reaching out for me who don’t even know him. That’s the nice thing.”

Once Brock’s treatments have concluded, there is a 90 per cent chance the cancer won’t return.

“It gives us hope that it won’t come back,” added Natalie.

The cancer was found in one of his testicles but didn’t go anywhere else.

“It was all localized,” said Natalie. “It didn’t spread anywhere else.”

The Make-A-Wish Foundation has contacted the family but Natalie said they will participate once Brock has concluded his treatments.

Natalie said the family is extremely thankful the Amherstburg Fire Department had Brock come to the station, get his fire gear and was given a tour. Chief Bruce Montone said at the Oct. 23 town council that donations are welcome for the family at Libro Credit Union with the fire department also making a donation.

Natalie also thanked Amherstburg Public School and Brock’s teacher Laura Braithwaite, Little Hands for the selling of shirts and all of the supporters.

The Nov. 4 fundraiser gets underway when doors open at 6:45 p.m. and it runs until 11 p.m. Tickets are $20 with that including Bull’s Eye Pizza and dessert. Music is by The Del Vito’s 60’s Dance Party and there will also be a cash bar, raffle prizes, a 50/50 draw and silent auction.

To purchase tickets or to donate prizes, contact Gianna Brundage Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at 519-967-1389 or e-mail gbrundage1970@gmail.com.