Friends of Fort Malden seeking new members

The Friends of Fort Malden is a non-profit organization that works in partnership with Parks Canada to preserve and promote the heritage of Fort Malden Historical Site and the value of local history. Through special events, the Friends of Fort Malden generate awareness and funding to support summer student employment at Fort Malden as well as other local historic programs.

We are seeking to increase our membership to continue our important mission of supporting the rich local history found here in Amherstburg Ontario.

Local historical gems found here locally like Fort Malden NHS and Park House Museum are organizations we are trying to promote. Most recently we are doing a cross promotion contest offering a Lantern made at Park House Tin Smith Shop to one lucky winner.

The Friends of Fort Malden, in cooperation with Park House, is excited to announce our 2018 membership campaign drive. How would you like to win this extraordinary “Star” Lantern? This lantern is made locally by a talented Tin Smith at the Park House Museum Tin Shop here in Amherstburg Canada? This handsome fully functional Lantern measures 13″ Tall X 4.5″ X 4.5″ and retails for $95 CDN.

This is an exceptional prize to “Get-Involved” and have “History Start with you!” Please stop by the Park House Museum to see this fantastic Lantern.

While you’re at Park House take a tour of the museum. The Park House Museum is a year-round museum catering to the needs of visiting school children, seniors and the general public; they bring the story of Amherstburg and its people to life through programs and exhibits that are created to engage and inspire all who visit. They are located at 214 Dalhousie St. in Amherstburg.

You have three possible entries to win our contest. First, at no cost to you, simply go to our web site and register your name and information. This will give you your first entry into the contest as well as receive our free newsletter.

Would you like to receive two more entries? Join the Friends of Fort Malden at a yearly cost of $12.00 for two more entries.

For more information, visit www.friendsfortmalden.org or e-mail director/webmaster Randy L. Hall at info@friendsfortmalden.org.

(Editor’s Note: Non-profit groups and churches can submit write-ups to the RTT for free. People can e-mail Ron at mail@rivertowntimes.com or drop their info off at the office.)