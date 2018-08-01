Free admission day at Fort Malden this Saturday

Fort Malden National Historic Site of Canada is offering free admission this Saturday.

According to a news release sent out by Parks Canada, it states the federal government “celebrating families and the importance of our protected areas with free admission to Parks Canada’s places for youth 17 and under, starting in 2018 and beyond.”

Parks Canada states that is also pleased to offer free admission or lockage for one day at Parks Canada’s places across the country this year, noting this is a special thank you to the millions of Canadians who celebrated Canada 150 with Parks Canada in 2017 when more Canadians than ever before had amazing experiences at Parks Canada’s places.”

Free admission day is site-specific and the date is determined by each national park or historic site. It is important to note that only admission is free on free admission day. Fees for recreational services and goods such as camping and firewood, boat launches, transportation, or special tours remain.

Fort Malden has determined its free admission day will be Saturday during the Amherstburg Uncommon Festival. However, a special event during the evening will still require an admission charge.

Activities will include musket demonstrations, noon day gun, a tactical artillery demonstration, and a Marquee Escape room. Later in the day, starting at 5:30 p.m., Fort Malden will host a Murder Mystery event. A special fee of $12.10 will be charged for this presentation.

For a complete list or dates for each national park or national historic site please visit Parks Canada’s website.

“National parks, historic sites, and marine conservation areas represent the very best that Canada has to offer. They and tell the stories of who we are, including the history, cultures, and contributions of Indigenous peoples. Fort Malden National Historic Site is a national treasure, and on Free Admission Day, I invite Canadian families, youth, and visitors to our country to explore it and connect with Canada’s nature and history,” stated Catherine McKenna, Minister of the Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada.