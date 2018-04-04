Fraud being investigated after business scammed out of $300

The Amherstburg Police Service is investigating a possible fraud after a complaint was filed by a Sandwich St. S. business last week.

Amherstburg police say a business in the 100 block of Sandwich St. S. received a call from a person alleging to be from a firefighter association magazine, with the caller seeking money from the business. Police say the business gave approximately $300.

Amherstburg police say they have confirmed it was a scam and the firefighter association magazine was not legitimate. Business owners are asked to be wary if they receive such a call.

The call came in at approximately 9:30 a.m. March 26.

Thefts Amherstburg police charged a 38-year-old Essex man with theft under $5,000 and resisting arrest following a shoplifting complaint at Walmart.

Police were called there last Wednesday around 7:40 p.m. after the accused allegedly tried to leave the store with several items in his cart.

Amherstburg police are investigating a theft of money from a wallet that was reported last Wednesday around 5:40 p.m. The call came from a home in the 600 block of Front Road South and there are no suspects.

License plates were stolen off of a vehicle parked in the 5200 block of Alma St. The matter was reported to police Monday around 7:40 p.m. and is still under investigation.

Accident Amherstburg police were called to an accident on Howard Ave. last Wednesday involving a car and a dump truck. One driver suffered minor injuries, police say. Amherstburg police state that a 26-year-old Harrow man was charged with careless driving.

Mischief Amherstburg police were called to an apartment building in the 100 block of Pickering Dr. after Walmart shopping carts were used to block the entrance. The store was advised and the carts were removed. The call came in March 26 around noon.

Stats There were 28 charges laid under the Highway Traffic Act and related statutes last week. There were also eight 911 hang-up calls and five alarm calls that the Amherstburg Police Service responded to.

-All information courtesy of the Amherstburg Police Service