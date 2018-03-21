Four veterans receive “Quilts of Honour” at Legion meeting

By Ron Giofu

Four local veterans received “Quilts of Valour” as part of a meeting at Royal Canadian Legion Br. 157 last Thursday night.

Richard Girard and Charles Goodchild, both Korean War veterans, joined Ernie Fryer and Garry Marshall in receiving quilts from Quilts of Valour Canada representatives. Fryer and Marshall both served as peacekeepers with Fryer serving in Cypress and Marshall stationed in Halifax.

“I think it’s an incredible honour,” said Marshall. “I don’t know if I’m as deserving as everyone else.”

Marshall added he was very appreciative of being one of the recipients.

“I am very honoured to receive it,” said Fryer.

Fryer thanked those who created the quilts and believes they should be blessed for their work.

“I feel overjoyed,” said Goodchild, after receiving his Quilt of Valour.

Goodchild remarked that it must have taken a lot of effort to create each quilt.

“It’s really an amazing amount of work they put into this,” he said.

Girard also admired the amount of effort the volunteers who made the quilts put into it.

“It must take a lot of work to do something like this,” said Girard.

Girard added he was approached by his son Tim and spoken to about such an honour three months ago.

Afghan veteran Teresa Kitzul was also scheduled to receive a quilt but she was unable to attend.

Janet Bergeron, an Amherstburg resident who serves as the regional representative for Quilts of Valour, said the organization has distributed over 10,000 quilts to members of the Canadian Armed Forces both past and present. The quilts are designed to be “quilts of comfort” for members and veterans.

“It’s to say thank you for their service,” said Bergeron.

Bergeron noted that Quilts of Valour Canada is a charitable organization that runs with the aid of volunteers.

“All of the quilts are very different,” she added, noting all quilts made in the Windsor-Essex County areas have a maple leaf on them.

Amherstburg police chief Tim Berthiaume was also on hand, and presented each recipient with a “Chief’s Award of Excellence” coin. He said it is awarded to individuals, organizations or institutions that have made “a significant contribution to the Amherstburg Police Service or community.”

“What you’ve done for us and your community is incredible,” Berthiaume told the veterans. “We do not give these out unless you’ve earned it.”

Mayor Aldo DiCarlo said it was his privilege to bring greetings on behalf of the town, saying the meaning behind quilts is “amazing.”

“Our freedoms and rights are thanks to you,” said DiCarlo. “We should remember veterans not just on Remembrance Day, but all year long.”

For more information on Quilts of Valour, visit www.quiltsofvalour.ca, e-mail janet.bergeron@quiltsofvalour.ca or info@quiltsofvalour.ca or call Bergeron at 519-726-5016.

Quilts of Valour is also on social media with their Facebook page being found at www.facebook.com/groups/QOV.Canada and their Twitter page being found at www.twitter.com/QuiltsofValour.