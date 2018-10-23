Four local fighters come home with medals from recent Silver Gloves boxing tournament

By Ron Giofu

Four local fighters that train out of the Fighting Island Boxing Club travelled to the recent Silver Gloves tournament and came home with medals.

Tyler Fraser and Jesse Carter each won gold medals, Eric Leardi captured a silver medal and Nate DiPasquale won a bronze medal.

Leardi said it was his first experience at a boxing tournament and the super-heavyweight spent six months training.

“We’ve got a good team here. We get along well and we push each other,” said Leardi.

The Silver Gloves tournament was a “phenomenal experience” and that he “can’t say enough” about how good it was. He said boxing has a perception of being a barbaric sport are not the case, praising the sportsmanship that goes into it.

“It’s a team sport. It’s very humbling,” he said. “You really get a different level of competitive bonding.”

DiPasquale said the experience at the Silver Gloves tournament was fun, stating he had a good game plan going in.

“I thought I fought well,” he said. “I felt I fought well with one of the elite guys in my division.”

DiPasquale, who fought in the 152 lbs. weight class, said it was definitely one of his bigger fights and wanted to use it as a measuring stick to see how far he has progressed. He believes his progress is due to his teammates at the Fighting Island Boxing Club as well as the coaches.

“It feels good,” Carter said of his gold medal.

Carter fought twice with his weight class being 132 lbs. He said when you walk out of the ring as the best in the province at your age and weight class, “it shows how far you’ve come.”

This is one of the bigger fights he’s been in, said Carter, who trains at the Fighting Island Boxing Club about three nights per week.

Fraser said “it feels pretty good. I worked pretty hard for it so I’m glad I got the win.”

The gold medal was one of Fraser’s bigger accomplishments and was his third fight. He said it was “pretty special” to come home with a gold medal.

“I train every day (the boxing club) is open,” he said. “Then I go to the gym and then I also work out at home.”

Fraser added he likes seeing the results of what can happen when you train hard.

Coach Matt DiPasquale said “it was an amazing experience” and that he was proud to be their coach. He said the fighters definitely exceeded expectations.

“We definitely have a name for ourselves,” Matt added, of the Fighting Island boxers. “We show up and we last. It’s always a hard fight when you fight someone from Fighting Island.”

Anyone who wishes to make a donation or sponsor the club can visit the club, located at the corner of Simcoe St. and Victoria St. S. between 6-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday.