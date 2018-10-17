Fort Malden opens its doors for candlelight tours

By Christian Bouchard

Fort Malden was open to the public past dusk for candlelight tours this past weekend.

Tours ran every 45 minutes from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. Groups of around 20 people were led by a tour guide with a candlelight to explore the fort after dark.

The sold-out tours allowed tourists to view candlelit buildings and listen to stories of the soldiers that lived in the fort over 180 years ago. Tourists explored the fort, learning of heroic war stories about Sir Isaac Brock, Chief Tecumseh and even Boblo Island’s involvement in the War of 1812.

While the tour had a large aspect of storytelling, there were also re-enactors dressed in uniform playing games, cooking in the cookhouse, and on guard duty.

“This area became a prominent terminus for the Underground Railroad,” said Caitlyn McClure, a tour guide leader at Fort Malden. “During the 1850s there were about 30 people crossing every day and a lot of them would take refuge at the blockhouse on Boblo Island.”

Of the many notable stories shared from McClure, one included one of the first victories of the War in 1812, which happened near Fort Malden.

McClure explained when war had been declared between the British and the Americans that the British had let riders out to all their forts to let people know war had been declared. The United States, however decided to use the United States Postal Service as a means of communicating that war had been declared. Unfortunately for the folks at Fort Detroit, their notice got lost in the mail.

According to McClure, General Hall, who oversaw Fort Detroit was making his way from Ohio to Detroit. He knew that war was probably on the way, but it hadn’t been declared yet. At about the Maumee River in Ohio, Hall decided he didn’t want to walk anymore and hired a ship called the Cuyahoga. He sent this ship right along the Detroit River about a few weeks after war had been declared.

“His memo that war had been declared was lost in Philadelphia by the United States Postal Service,” explained McClure. “When the Cuyahoga came sailing along with its American flags, the soldiers at Fort Malden immediately sent out a ship loaded with muskets and captured the Cuyahoga. That was the first victory of the War of 1812.”

The candlelight tours at Fort Malden were to indulge tourists with factual historical stories of the past and enjoy the site after dark. Although some sound “spooky” says McClure, none are considered “ghost stories.”

The next event at Fort Malden National Historic Site of Canada starts this weekend. The House Youth Centre is bringing its “Haunted House” back to Fort Malden Oct. 19, 20, 26 and 27 from 6:30-10 p.m. each night with the last admission being 9:40 p.m. That event features spooky scenes by local students and is a fundraiser for the House Youth Centre. No pre-registration is required for the House Youth Centre “Haunted House” as tickets are sold at the door. Tickets are $9.80 with half of the proceeds going to The House.

For more information on Fort Malden and its programming, visit www.parkscanada.ca/malden.