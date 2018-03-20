Fort Malden National Historic Site welcomes March Break campers

By Ron Giofu

Youth from around the area converged on Amherstburg last week to learn a bit about the town’s history.

Fort Malden National Historic Site of Canada held its annual March Break day camp From March 12-16 with a variety of different activities, most of which were historically-themed, presented.

“It’s been good,” reported interpretation officer Alex Dale. “For most of the days, we’ve had 15 or so kids and lots of activities.”

The week featured scavenger hunts, crafts, making food in the cookhouse and other hands-on activities for children. There were also movies played for the children.

“It’s been fun,” said Dale.

Dale stated it was the third consecutive year for the current format, which saw children stay all day at Fort Malden. The activities were held from 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

The children were from around the area, not just Amherstburg, said Dale. He said Fort Malden National Historic Site’s Facebook site got the word out with some of the students being returnees from previous years. Some came from as far as Niagara Falls and Orangeville, said Dale, as they were in the area visiting grandparents for March Break.

“I think it’s been a lot of fun,” said Dale. “We’ve done (the March Break program) in so many different ways.”

Fort Malden won’t officially open for the season until May 19, though, when it will reveal its newest exhibit, titled “The British Wore Red?” According to Parks Canada, the exhibit will feature a timeline of military uniforms, clothing and artifacts from Fort Malden’s history.

There will also be the first-ever Escape Room Festival June 16. Local escape room companies will bring numerous timed puzzles to Fort Malden with different themes. That event will also include live entertainment, food and beverages.

On July 1, Fort Malden will host the annual Canada Day event in conjunction with the Town of Amherstburg. As in years past, the event will feature “cool activities and entertainment” and will end with a fireworks display along the Detroit River.

More information and a list of special events can be found on the Town of Amherstburg’s website at www.amherstburg.ca or Parks Canada’s Fort Malden page at www.parkscanada.gc.ca/fortmalden.

Fort Malden’s Facebook site is www.facebook.com/FortMaldenNHS.

—With files from Jonathan Martin