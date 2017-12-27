First Baptist Church holds Christmas play

By Ron Giofu

A local church opened its doors to the community recently and tried to spread some Christmas cheer.

About a dozen people that take part in a fellowship group at Amherstburg First Baptist Church presented the play “Stories of the Saviour” with the idea coming out of the regular Friday night fellowship group the church has.

“We said ‘why not do something for Christmas?’” explained Abiola Afolabi, the director of outreach at First Baptist Church and wife of Pastor Olaniyi Afolabi prior to the start of the play. Preparations took approximately six weeks.

Anywhere from six to 15 people attend Friday evening “fun, food, fellowship and faith” meetings and people enjoy it, said Afolabi. She said they have come a long way in trying to renovate the church.

“We just like to have fun, have fellowship and grow our faith,” she said.

First Baptist Church, which was recently designated by the federal government as a place of “national historic significance,” is located at 232 George St.