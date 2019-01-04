Firefighters hold annual “Stuff a Fire Truck” toy drive

By Christian Bouchard

For the fifth straight year, a fire truck was stuffed with toys for local families in need.

Mark Stock, a local firefighter in Amherstburg helped organize the annual Amherstburg “Stuff a Fire Truck” toy drive.

The toy drive is set up so local businesses and citizens can buy or donate toys to families within the community who are in need during the holiday seasons.

Once the toys are bought, Stock then drives a firetruck to various pickup locations throughout town to collect the toys. Each year, Stock said he is blown away with the generosity of the community.

“When we distribute the gifts, we get families in tears for their children,” said Stock. “It makes a huge difference in people’s lives.”

According to Stock, the gifts are distributed directly to the parents rather than the children with the intention of the parents to wrap the gifts and put them under the tree to keep the magic of Christmas alive.

“Imagine a parent on Christmas morning not having any presents for their kids and how bad they’d feel,” added Stock.

Stock made stops at multiple locations to pick up the gifts for the drive. Due to a large number of gifts, he eventually had to drop off the presents at the fire station in between trips as the toys donated wouldn’t fit in the fire truck.

“Every year it’s overwhelming the number of donations we receive from the people of Amherstburg,” said Stock.

Stock noted how thankful he was for the people of Amherstburg for giving from both their pockets and hearts. The firefighter said he loves the toy drive and wishes it continues to bring joy.

“It makes me feel like Santa days like today.”