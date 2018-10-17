Fire Prevention Week marked in Amherstburg

By Ron Giofu

The Amherstburg Fire Department opened its doors to the public last week and also taught some lessons on fire safety.

Each of the three fire stations held open houses as part of Fire Prevention Week with Station #3 being last Tuesday, Station #2 being last Wednesday while Station #1 had its open house last Thursday evening. Assistant deputy fire chief Ron Meloche said they were busy last week in local schools as well with that expected to continue this week.

“We’re doing schools this week and next week,” he said at last Wednesday’s open house at Station #2. “We’re hoping to visit with 1,500 to 2,000 students.”

Meloche added the open houses were also part of Fire Prevention Week with the public able to come in, see what they do and get tips on fire safety. The theme of this year’s Fire Prevention Week was “Look, Listen, Learn” and Meloche said it helps that the messages are changed every year so children learn more each year.

“We’re giving messages every year and trying to promote fire safety,” he said.

Adults can also learn about fire safety, including about smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors, when to replace them and a reminder to change the batteries regularly.

“We’re really trying to educate the kids and the parents,” said Meloche.

Meloche added that there are those who move to Amherstburg and think the town has a full-time service only to learn it is a part-time, volunteer service. Others think they only go to calls and Meloche said Fire Prevention Week was also a chance to get a better understanding on what goes into being a firefighter and what the Amherstburg Fire Department does.

“It’s really about reaching out to the public, showing them what we do and teach them about fire safety,” he stated.