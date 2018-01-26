Fire in Crown Ridge subdivision deemed “suspicious”

By Ron Giofu

The investigation is continuing into a fire in the Crown Ridge subdivision that the Amherstburg Fire Department has deemed “suspicious.”

Fire crews were called to the 300 block of Ridgeview Pl. North Thursday afternoon at approximately 4:45 p.m. Firefighters started an “interior fire attack” to combat the blaze, with the Amherstburg Fire Department reporting via its Twitter account that heavy smoke was showing around 5 p.m.

No one was in the home upon the arrival of the Amherstburg Fire Department but someone was outside the home. Deputy Fire Chief Lee Tome said the fire was confined to one unit of the two unit building.

The fire was declared out just before 7 p.m. and the Amherstburg Fire Department says the fire damage was contained to the main floor with water damage reported to the main floor and basement. There was smoke damage to the main and second floor.

The damage estimate is $75,000.

There were no injuries and there is no word yet as to the origin and cause.

The Amherstburg Police Service stated in a press release Friday afternoon that officers were dispatched to the home around 4:30 p.m. “to check on the well-being of an individual.”

Amherstburg police states that, upon arrival, officers located the person in question but while on scene, smelled smoke in the residence. Police say it was determined there was a fire in the residence and the Amherstburg Fire Department was dispatched to the residence.

The Amherstburg Police Service confirmed that the fire was deemed “suspicious” by the Amherstburg Fire Department and police is investigating the matter.

The individual at the residence was transported to hospital for assessement, police add.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Amherstburg Police Service at 519-736-3622 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS). People can also relay information online at www.catchcrooks.com.