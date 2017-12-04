Fines handed down to Shores of Erie International Wine Festival

The fines have been handed down in relation to the Shores of Erie International Wine Festival’s guilty verdicts.

The festival corporation was found guilty in September of failing to inspect a piece of identification, and allowing a person apparently under the age of 19 to drink liquor. Total fines exceeding $65,000 were issued Monday afternoon, reports the RTT’s Jolene Perron.

The breakdown of the fines sees the festival corporation fined $30,000 for one count, $22,500 for the second and a victim surcharge of $13,125. Total fines are $65,625.

In a statement released by SOE festival chair Karen Gyorgy, she stated: “As a committee, the Shores of Erie Wine Festival is very proud of what we accomplished for our community and the Lake Erie North Shore Winery region in the ten years we held our wine festival on the beautiful grounds of Fort Malden National Historic Site.

We worked hard as volunteers to put on a quality festival and expose our great community, bringing a $2.5 million economic impact to our region.

Giving back to local youth groups, businesses and local projects such as the Amherstburg Family Health Care Centre, the Libro Centre, the Rotary Inclusive Playground, the House of Shalom, Amherstburg’s baseball and skating organization and local seniors groups to name a few was our mandate.

Our volunteers were the best, the partnerships we developed with wineries and restaurants were amazing, but it was the tireless dedication of volunteer committee members throughout the years that made our festival happen and something I will forever be proud of!

Today, I can announce that The Shores of Erie Wine Festival will no longer happen.

We hope we have helped pave the way for any future events and sincerely hope that these events will accomplish what we tried so hard to do in our ten years as volunteers.

Thank you.”

The Bernauer family is also expected to make a statement.

…MORE TO COME…