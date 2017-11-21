“Fights at the Knights” showcases area boxers

By Jolene Perron

“I wish more people understood what amateur Olympic boxing was all about. It’s seeing the child that had low self-esteem glow, the kid who got bullied realize that he will not stand for it. Seeing quiet kids become leaders helping other quiet ones. Just ask a parent, and hear what they say.”

President of Fighting Island Boxing Club Joe LeBlanc said while most people believe what they see in the movies and on television, that’s not what true amateur Olympic boxing is.

LeBlanc said they try to hold shows once or twice a year to help fund other tournaments and shows they attend throughout the year, and to showcase their young up and coming fighters.

“Every athlete that wants to fight can, providing that they are ready mentally and physically,” said LeBlanc. “All competitors are matched according to their age, weight and experience. When they are in a competition judges determine the outcome, as to who wins. All is done on points. There are three judges and a referee determining the fight.”

During the Nov. 18 event at the Columbus Community Hall, gyms from Toronto, Waterloo, London, Chatham, Sarnia and Windsor all came out. All the fighters who participated Nov. 18 will be participating in the provincials in Toronto Dec. 7-10. The event also served as a tribute to a fallen member.

“Stevie Wigle started at the gym when he was 10-years-old and competed continually until his accident,” said LeBlanc. “Stevie was principal champ and attended the national championships representing Ontario two times, medalling both times. He was starting the process of becoming a new coach, and was a mentor to all the young fighters in the club.”

Fighting Island Boxing Club winners of the night included Brandon French, Jesse Hasson, who was also named boxer of the night, Lucca Capola and Spencer Quinn. LeBlanc said “Stevie Wigle was smiling down on all of his club mates.”

For more information on Fighting Island Boxing Club, visit them at 300 Victoria St. S. or give them a call at 519-962-5186.