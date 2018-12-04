Fiddling event raises over $700 for Kids Curing Cancer

By Ron Giofu

Kids Curing Cancer (KCC) has returned for their fifth year of helping to combat the disease and fundraising efforts started Sunday afternoon.

Fiddlers, including KCC organizer Lauren Baillargeon, performed at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church in what is the first of at least three major fundraising events for KCC. This will be the second straight year that KCC will donate its proceeds to the Fight Like Mason Foundation.

The recent “Fiddle Extravaganza” at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church topped $700.

KCC donated just over $13,000 this past year to the Fight Like Mason Foundation and hopes for more this year. They have raised $39,000 overall for cancer-fighting organizations.

“We had so much fun partnering with them last time,” explained Lauren, a Grade 9 student at General Amherst High School. “We wanted to stick with them and support them for another year.”

Lauren said they have been monitoring the progress the Fight Like Mason Foundation has been making locally and they are happy with what they are seeing.

Lauren’s mother Jodi said the other two fundraising events will be the Hockey Day in January at the Libro Centre and the main dinner fundraiser Feb. 16 at Sprucewood Shores Estate Winery. A final date has yet to be chosen for the Hockey Day but the Amherstburg Minor Hockey Association is on board. The Amherstburg Admirals have also helped with that event.

The Feb. 16 event will feature a pasta dinner, a live auction, door prizes and more. Tickets for that are $25 with children ages 3-10 being $10. Children under three are free. Tickets are selling fast, Jodi said, and anyone interested can e-mail her at jodibaillargeon@gmail.com.