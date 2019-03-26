Federal budget failed to distract from SNC-Lavalin, says Ramsey

By Ron Giofu

The federal budget was not very exciting and failed to let the Liberal government turn the page from the SNC-Lavalin issue, according to the Member of Parliament for Essex.

Essex MP Tracey Ramsey gave her thoughts on last week’s budget and believed there were some reannouncements and a lot left to be desired.

“I don’t think there was a lot there that people were looking for in terms of making their lives more affordable every day,” the NDP MP said. “People were expecting something on pharmacare and what we saw was a bit of a reannouncement and talk about a potential agency in the future but not really the action that was required for people to be able to afford their medication right now. That’s something that’s disappointing.”

The electric vehicle incentive that was announced as part of the budget was very disappointing, she added, as the Windsor-built Chrysler Pacifica was part of that due to its price point.

“The only Canadian-made seven-passenger hybrid vehicle is not eligible,” she noted.

On the housing front, Ramsey noted that the amount people can take from RRSP’s to invest in a home went up from $25,000 to $35,000 but she believed that “doesn’t capture a lot of people’s reality” as many are living $200 away from financial difficulty.

“These people don’t have tens of thousands of dollars in RRSPs,” she said.

Details on other housing programs including a reverse mortgage-type initiative don’t have details with it as of yet, she noted.

“A lot of things we were looking for in the budget didn’t really appear. We saw a lot of reannouncements of things which isn’t a big surprise in an election year,” said Ramsey. “There were no bold moves made to recapture money that we know is being lost in CEO stock option tax loopholes. Basically, a lot of corporations are still offshoring money and are able to get away with using Canada as a tax haven. This doesn’t serve average Canadians. This takes a huge chunk out of our tax base and average people in Essex County know they have to pay their fair share of taxes. The same should be true for corporations.”

Ramsey said the Liberal government said they would address the issue of corporations offshoring money and that has not come to fruition.

“Overall, I think what we what we saw (in the budget) wasn’t that exciting for people,” she said.

Given the “huge deficit” she said exists, “there isn’t money there to be spending.”

There was money for municipalities announced and “we welcome that,” but the other parties are looking for details as to how that will alleviate pressures municipalities face. An incentive to support online digital news platforms was also welcomed, she said, but details are also needed on that. The NDP wants to see money to help keep local media strong, she said.

“We’ve seen newsrooms across the country losing people and not being able to tell the stories Canadians want to see so we would have liked to have seen more bold action on that too,” said Ramsey.

There is no money in the budget for climate change, she added.

“In Windsor-Essex we know we’re experiencing a change in climate here. We have seen an increase in floods which is costing people a lot of money,” said Ramsey. “We didn’t really see anything in there to address or mitigate costs from climate change that we’re seeing here in Essex County.”

Ramsey believed the governing Liberals were hoping the budget would “turn the channel” from the SNC-Lavalin issue but it did not do that.

“To be honest, Ottawa has been gripped by the (SNC-Lavalin) scandal which really overshadowed the budget this week which tells you there wasn’t a lot there for Canadians,” Ramsey added. “There wasn’t enough of a good news story to punch through this scandal.”

Ramsey added two high profile cabinet ministers quit over it and “I think that speaks volumes.” She said people are stopping her and tell her they want Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott to be able to speak.

“We’d like to know what happened here,” said Ramsey, alleging that “I think people are really worried that a corporation like SNC-Lavalin can get into the Prime Minister’s Office and write legislation that benefits them.

“Every day the story has changed. We don’t know the truth. We certainly don’t have the whole truth at this point and so we’re going to push for that because we believe Canadians deserve to know the truth about whether or not there was inappropriate behaviour by the prime minister and his office.”

Ramsey said she was very pleased to be named the new justice critic for the NDP “because I do hear from people locally that we do get to the bottom of the truth here and I’m proud to be there doing that, representing Essex always in Ottawa and representing Canadians in getting the answers they deserve.”