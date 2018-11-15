Fashion show held to mark local business’ first anniversary

By Ron Giofu

A local clothing store celebrated its first anniversary by having local residents model their wares.

As the store Déjà vu New 2 has turned one-year-old, they celebrated by having a fashion show. The event was held at Royal Canadian Legion Br. 157 with owner Kim Malega stating it was “a fashion show dinner party.”

Malega said all fashions came from the Sandwich St. S. store.

“It’s our consignment side and we are also debuting a new line of clothes,” Malega explained.

There was a sold out crowd of 170 people at the fashion show. It was planned with the help of staff members Karen Sauro and Marita Wistuba.

“I’m speechless,” Malega said of the turnout.

There were 11 women modelling the clothing, with most of them either being clients of the store or friends and family members of the organizers. The fashion show followed the chicken parmesan and pasta dinner with the event also including raffle and door prizes.

“We started planning this in August,” said Malega. “We decided to have a party.”

Malega added they hope it will become an annual event.

A portion of the proceeds from the fashion show will go to the charity Toys for Tots.

“We all voted and that’s who we picked,” said Malega. “We knew we wanted to give back.”