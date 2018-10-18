Family Dentistry holds grand opening celebrations

By Christian Bouchard

Family Dentistry held an open house at its new location this past Saturday.

Dr. Chad Denomme and Dr. Stefano Storey opened their new office at the old Pizza V at 79 Richmond Street. The new location is twice as big as their previous office, which will help keep up with patient demand.

“We were outgrowing the space where we were,” said Dr. Storey. “We kind of had it in the back of our mind that we needed to make a move. Before you know it, we were tearing down drywall and hanging studs.”

According to Dr. Denomme, Family Dentistry is proud to serve the community of Amherstburg with the availability of IV sedation and their high level of expertise in implants.

The community responded well to the open house with over 300 people visiting the new office.

According to Debbie Scott, the regional manager and hygiene coordinator, it’s important for patients and families to feel comfortable when visiting the dentist.

“People love it here,” added Scott. “They walk through the door and they feel like they’re at home. We’re all family and friends here. Everyone gets along well, and everyone is very comfortable. There’s no other words that people are using besides how fantastic it is here and how kind and gentle these dentists are.”

In the five years since Dr. Denomme and Dr. Storey have been in business together, they have always felt the support of the community behind them, which has led to their growth.

“We want to say thanks to the community and the people around us for putting their trust in us and getting behind a new business,” said Dr. Denomme.