Families First teams with Windsor Goodfellows on golf tournament

By Ron Giofu

Families First sponsored the 13th Annual Windsor Goodfellows Golf Classic last Thursday at Pointe West Golf Club.

Since Families First has become the event sponsor, this charitable tournament has sold out for the past five years and raised over $90,000 for the Goodfellows’ local programs. Families First vice president Jennifer Wells said it was the fifth year that Families First has sponsored the tournament.

The 13th Annual Windsor Goodfellows Golf Classic fundraiser will support the Goodfellows’ breakfast programs that run in over seven Windsor-area schools. The breakfast programs ensure that over 1,500 students receive healthy meals before their school day. A total of nine schools, from both public and Catholic boards, are involved in the program.

“A lot of people don’t understand that the Windsor Goodfellows isn’t just (a group that helps) at Christmas,” said Wells.

Gilbert Barichello, president of the Windsor Goodfellows, said they receive a lot of support from outside of Windsor. The fifth straight sellout at 144 golfers is a “great tribute” to those involved as they are able to help area children.

“Thank you to all of our donors, Pointe West Golf Club and the community of Amherstburg for hosting us,” added Wells.

“Families First is proud to be the event sponsor for the Windsor Goodfellows 13th Annual Golf Classic. It’s a fun day that helps the Goodfellows run their breakfast programs that reach hundreds of Windsor elementary school students,” added Brian Parent, president of Families First. “The breakfast programs provide kids in our community with a healthy breakfast so they are able to learn and grow throughout their school day.”

“It’s difficult to sit through class if their stomachs aren’t filled to satisfaction,” added Barichello.

The Windsor Goodfellows Club has served the Windsor community for over 100 years and is supported entirely through charitable donations. The Windsor Goodfellows raise funds that aid thousands of Windsor-Essex families through food banks, school breakfast programs, children’s footwear programs, and many more local programs.

“To say you’ve lasted 108 years by donations is a tribute to the community we live in,” said Barichello.