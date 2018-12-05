Eye Smile’s “Giving Tree” celebrating tenth anniversary

By Ron Giofu

A local optometrist’s office is celebrating a milestone year in its attempt at giving back to the community.

Eye Smile is in its tenth year of offering its “Giving Tree,” which helps local families in need. Tags are put on the tree and patients can take one and buy for the families that are in need, though no names are used. Patients then buy goods for the people who are on the tags.

One example of what is on a tag is “Girl – 3-years-old.”

“It grew from a little idea,” explained Dr. Melissa Datillo-Kidd. “It’s grown to this huge thing. It’s fantastic how many people we’re able to help.”

Datillo-Kidd said she is “amazed how the community comes together” and people have also been known to bring in food, money and gift cards during the holiday season.

“It’s pretty cool,” she said.

Eye Smile has been able to help six Amherstburg families and three LaSalle families in recent years and Datillo-Kidd said she wanted to celebrate the “Giving Tree” and its anniversary.

“It’s grown to where the whole community wants to help,” said Datillo-Kidd. “The generosity is so amazing.”

Eye Smile’s location in Amherstburg is found at 503 Sandwich St. S.