“Exploring Kenya” by Brad Goldring now on exhibit at the Gibson Gallery

By Pat Bailey

Brad Goldring is totally focused on his first exhibition—at least for the moment.It’s amazing he finds the time to pursue his hobby—turned side hustle, into a beautiful exhibit at the Gibson Gallery.

At 33, Goldring has spent nearly two decades honing his craft—-one that began when he was just 14 and assisting his mom capturing her subjects on film. An artist in her own right, Debbie Goldring would turn the images captured by her son into commissioned portraits of her subjects—generally, dogs, cats and horses.

Debbie admits anyone can take a picture of a beloved pet but said at a young age Brad’s photos showed he definitely had a special gift. And Goldring credits his mom with encouraging his beginnings as a shutterbug.

“I still have my first original roll of film,” said Goldring, “of my cat in the backyard.”

Last Sunday, at a special reception at the gallery, Debbie, beaming with pride, was on hand to support her son in his first showing.

Goldring’s amazing photos feature his works from around the globe. But it’s the sheer strength and emotion captured while on safari in Kenya that steals the show.

African lions, giraffes and elephants grace the walls of the gallery, showcasing some of his finest works.

Despite being sidetracked by a little thing called university, the LaSalle resident, formerly of Milton, has managed to continue as a photographer while pursuing his career as an attorney/computer engineer for Ford Motor Company. In fact, it was law school that lured Goldring to the Essex County area, graduating from the dual American/Canadian law program between the University of Windsor and the University of Detroit Mercy.

While busy commuting between LaSalle and his Detroit-area job, Goldring still makes time to run a couple other businesses on the side, including photography.

While he says he failed to inherit any of his mother’s artistic ability, he said photography allows him a passion that also provides a creative outlet.How does someone possibly have time for so many pursuits? The secret said Goldring — “I don’t sleep.”

Instead he spends about 18 hours a day, working on the many facets of his careers.

In fact he had spent the morning driving from a business weekend in Chicago to the Amherstburg gallery for the reception.

While most would crumble under such a demanding schedule, Goldring flourishes.

He really couldn’t imagine his life any other way. But he is thinking ahead to his next ‘vacation’ — be it a working vacation. For Goldring, whose goal one day is to have a photo published in a national wildlife magazine, he hopes a three-week trip to Africa will pay off.

In the meantime, he’s enjoying showcasing his works to a new audience and allowing others to go on safari vicariously through his works.

In his “spare” time, he will continue to show off his talent by shooting weddings, concerts and drag racing.

His photography has allowed him many opportunities he might not have otherwise enjoyed—including trips to Kenya, Tanzania, Jamaica, Cuba and Florida.

The exhibit, “Exploring Kenya: Brad Goldring”, will continue through March 24 and features Kenyan wildlife, but also includes a glimpse into his other photographic subjects–an album containing photos from the wedding of the son of the Governor General of Jamaica, drag races and concerts adorns the podium in front.

Goldring admits he enjoys seeing the reaction of others to the photos of his wildlife in particular, but said that all that really matters is that it makes him happy.

The Gibson Gallery is located at 140 Richmond St. and is open Thursday-Sunday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are welcome.

For further information on the Gibson Gallery, call 519-736-2826 or visit their website at www.gibsonartgallery.com. Their Twitter account can be found at www.twitter.com/ARTamherstburg while their Facebook account is found at www.facebook.com/GibsonGallery.