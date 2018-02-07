EWEMS to donate surplus ambulances to St. Clair College

By Jolene Perron

Essex County Council has made the decision to donate a total of four ambulances to St. Clair College over the next six years.

Essex-Windsor EMS chief Bruce Krauter said in 2017 they received a request from St. Clair College asking for a donation of an ambulance to use as a teaching tool. He noted to council St. Clair College has received a donation of a surplus ambulance back in 2009, which at the time was five years old and is still being used by the college today. They have also, in the past, donated ambulances to various other organizations locally as well as internationally to St. Clair College, St. John Ambulance, Town of LaSalle Police Service, Jamaica and Haiti.

“In the case of St. Clair College, it benefits our future paramedics that may come into our community to work,” said Krauter. “They are familiar with the vehicle that is used as a teaching tool, and they understand how it works. It’s also a benefit to St. Clair College through their automotive and power training program because they can use those ambulances and work on them to see what the technology is, which has changed dramatically since 2004.”

When they aren’t donating their surplus ambulances, they either trade them in or use a web based auction house and bring in about $3,000 to $6,500 per vehicle.

The revenue is funnelled back into the vehicle reserves for future purchases.

The recommendation Krauter brought forward to council suggested they extend the donation over two years by donating one ambulance in 2018 and one in 2019. He also proposed they make a donation of another ambulance in 2023 with another donation proposed for 2024 which will create a consistent plan for the EWEMS to plan for, and will also allow for St. Clair College to plan for future teaching tools they will need.

Krauter said it will lessen the impact on their reserves, while also allowing for systematic and coordinated rotation as well as allow for the college to forecast.

“With the donation request we did reach out to our vendor, Crestline Coach Limited and they have graciously accepted a request to provide an additional $3,250 towards the trade in value of the 2018 ambulance purchase,” said Kruater. “That will help offset any costs of the donation and still bring into reserves. With this is will provide assistance with the reserves for the County of Essex and Essex-Windsor EMS.”

The motion was passed by council.