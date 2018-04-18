Evening accident sends two people to hospital

A two-vehicle accident in McGregor late Tuesday afternoon has resulted in two people being sent to hospital with serious injuries.

The Amherstburg Police Service states that at approximately 5:28 p.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Middle Side Road (County Road 10) and Concession 8 North for a two-vehicle motor vehicle accident with injuries.

The Amherstburg Fire Department and Essex-Windsor EMS also attended the scene with the fire department extricating a 66-year-old man from his 2008 red Ford Ranger. Police say he was transported to hospital, as was the driver of the other vehicle, a 2002 beige Dodge Dakota. Injuries are described by Amherstburg police as serious, but non-life threatening.

According to the Amherstburg Police Service, investigation showed that the driver of the Dakota was southbound on Concession 8 North and allegedly failed to stop at the stop sign at Middle Side Road and struck the Ranger.

The investigation is continuing and Amherstburg police say that charges are pending.

Anyone with information or any witnesses to the accident are asked to contact the Amherstburg Police Service at 519-736-3622 or Windsor-Essex Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).