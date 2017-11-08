Essex-Windsor EMS requests service enhancement for 2018 budget deliberation

By Jolene Perron

With a steady increase in call volumes and the recent changes of the Chatham-Kent EMA, the Essex-Windsor EMS is looking to address issues with their response times.

Essex-Windsor Chief EMS Bruce Krauter brought a detailed report to county council Nov. 1, outlining a number of areas including their legislated funding requirements, call volume, response times, unit hour utilization, fire service tiered medical response, hospital offload delays and the change in the municipality of Chatham-Kent deployment services, which are all areas that impacted their final proposal to council.

In the report, Krauter states call volume has increased by a total of 10 per cent since 2012.

“Coupled with the continual pressure of off load delays, the unit hour utilization (UHU) is far above the best industry business practice of 35 per cent,” explained Krauter. “Response times are impacted negatively, as resources are utilized to cover more than one area and then must travel greater distances to respond to a call. In respect to the UHU, when multiple stations are at or above 65 per cent, the result is the entire region suffers and has

minimal to no available resources.”

Krauter explained fire services have been assisting EMS regularly across the region, which also means overall response time performance has become unfavorable year to year. He said while mitigation projects are in place, call volume is outpacing the resources EWEMS have. He also noted legislation changes of Bill 160, an “Act to amend the Occupational Health and Safety Act and the Workplace Safety and Insurance Act, 1997 with respect to occupational health and safety and other matters,” which will provide some relief but will take time to implement and won’t be an overnight fix as call volumes are projected to continue to rise.

“Consideration for a service enhancement for the 2018 budget deliberations is to increase the staff for one ambulance, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, a compliment of 12

Paramedics are required,” explained Krauter. “Inclusive of wages, benefits, vacation and ongoing training the cost is approximately $1.5 million. The physical resources required are approximately $286,000, inclusive of ambulance, stretcher, defibrillator, computer, patient care devices and medical supplies. This proposal will require a total of 23 full time equivalent paramedics.”

Krauter said the proposal will address the current and proposed CKEMS deployment changes which are currently impacting the residents of Stoney Point and Lighthouse Cove, northeasterly of Lakeshore.

He is also asking for a ten-year EMS master plan to be completed in 2018, which will cost approximately $150,000. Once complete, Krauter explained the EMS Master Plan would become a guiding principal and document for future EWEMS.

County council carried the motion for the proposal to be brought into the 2018 budget deliberations.