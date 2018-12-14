Essex-Windsor EMS launches new public survey

Special to the RTT

Essex-Windsor EMS wants to know what the public thinks about its services and priorities as it prepares a ten-year Master Plan designed to optimize patient care in Windsor and Essex County.

“Our residents know better than anyone what works well and what needs improvement and we want to hear from them,” said Essex-Windsor EMS Chief Bruce Krauter. “The public’s input will help steer this Master Plan and provide a solid foundation for the continuation of high-quality pre-hospital emergency care in a growing community.”

Essex-Windsor EMS is asking residents to spare a few minutes and fill out a short, online survey about current programs, practices and priorities.

The survey can be found at www.countyofessex.on.ca/emssurvey.

Essex-Windsor EMS will also be promoting the survey and seeking public input on social media using the hashtag #helpYOURems. Phone surveys and door-to-door canvassing will also play a role in the public engagement process.

“We want to ensure the public has ample opportunity to fill out this survey and share their experiences so we can develop a Master Plan with a solid set of guiding principles designed to optimize patient care,” said Krauter.

Essex-Windsor EMS provides land ambulance services to Essex County, Windsor and the Township of Pelee. It has 13 ambulance bases and a staff of about 175 full-time and 100 part-time paramedics.