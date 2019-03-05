Essex-Windsor EMS gets approval to order seven new ambulances

By Ron Giofu

The County of Essex has given authorization to Essex-Windsor EMS to purchase seven new ambulances.

Essex County council has approved the purchase of the Crestline Coach Type III ambulances at a budgeted amount of $1,330,000 plus HST. Essex-Windsor EMS chief Bruce Krauter noted the quotation is $23,575 over budget when the non-refundable HST is calculated, but stated the negative variance will be remediated through the sale values received for the decommissioned vehicles.

Krauter noted that Essex-Windsor EMS became aware in the fall of 2018 that Demers-Braun Ambulance acquired Crestline Coach Ltd. and that meant that there is only one manufacturer or company certified to provide ambulances in Ontario.

Of the seven ambulances being acquired by Essex-Windsor EMS, five of them were non-hybrid ambulances with power lifting devices, one hybrid ambulance with a power load lifting device and one hybrid ambulance without a power load lifting device.

“It should be noted that a power load lifting device currently installed within the fleet will be removed and returned to service in the new vehicle,” Krauter reported to Essex County council.

While noting that the use of hybrid ambulances is growing across Ontario and Canada, Krauter said Essex-Windsor EMS wants to “test the waters” with them before ordering more of them. The Stryker Power Load Systems that are being installed in the new ambulances assist paramedics but also helps reduce the amount of WSIB claims put into Essex-Windsor EMS, he noted.

“With the 2019 proposed ambulance purchase, the entire fleet will be equipped with the Stryker Power Load System, continuing the efforts to make the paramedic workplace as safe as possible and reducing lengthy and costly injuries,” Krauter stated in his report to county council.

Krauter pointed out that the Essex-Windsor EMS department has a current fleet of 39 front line ambulances, 14 emergency response vehicles, one logistics vehicle, one administration vehicle, one special operations trailer, one HAZMAT trailer and one off-road transportation vehicle.