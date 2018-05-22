Essex Powerlines plants 250 trees in Amherstburg

By Ron Giofu

As a part of the “Go Green Plant a Tree Campaign” that ran from Jan. 22-March 31, Essex Powerlines (EPL) will be planting 1,000 trees in its shareholder municipalities with about 250 planted in Amherstburg.

The campaign encouraged EPL customers to make the switch to paperless billing and as added green initiative to the community, a tree would be planted in their municipality.

“We are truly committed to making our communities greener together,” stated Joe Barile, Essex Powerlines’ general manager. “We have to thank our customers who made this such a success.”

The Essex Power team were out in Golfview Park near the retention ponds planting cedars, maples and oaks. Teams of tree planters have been or will be going out to other member municipalities such as LaSalle, Tecumseh and Leamington.

In addition to these events, EPL have donated a portion of the trees to elementary schools within each municipality. About 150 trees go to schools with the other 100 planted in events like the one recently in the Golfview subdivision.

“It was very important for us to find a way to engage our youth in this initiative. We have seen a great uptake from the elementary schools to take part,” added Barile.

Deputy Mayor Bart DiPasquale was one of the people volunteering to help plant trees last week. He said environmental-type work is always welcome in the town and agreed that getting children involved was important.

“Planting trees like this is an important step in the right direction,” stated DiPasquale.