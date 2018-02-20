Essex Powerlines launches “Go Green, Plant a Tree” campaign

Special to the RTT

Essex Powerlines Corporation has the launch of their paperless billing campaign, “Go Green, Plant a Tree.”

With the recent launch of Essex Powerlines (EPL) online customer account portal, “MyAccount,” one of the positive functions is the option of paperless billing; it is readily and easily available. In line with one of Essex Powerlines’ core values – sustainability – the company is encouraging its customers to enroll in paperless billing.

To motivate customers to make the switch, EPL states that it will plant a tree for every customer that switches to paperless billing from now until March 31. The resulting tress will be planted in each of Essex Powerlines’ shareholder municipalities – Tecumseh, Leamington, LaSalle and Amherstburg.

“Essex Powerlines is committed to delivering excellent customer service while being environmentally responsible” stated general manager Joe Barile. “With 25 per cent of our customer base making the switch, we could save 1,400 trees every year. Imagine the potential to save even more trees by increasing paper billing utilization!”

EPL states that it is proud to offer a way for customers to make a change towards a greener 2018 in their own community. Trees will be planted in April 2018 on or around Earth Day. The trees will be planted by EPL employees as a volunteer initiative in partnership with the municipalities

For more information on how to sign up for paperless billing, customers are encouraged to call the Essex Powerlines Customer Service line at 519-737-6400 or visit www.essexpowerlines.ca.