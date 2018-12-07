Essex Powerlines employees help out at Amherstburg Food and Fellowship Mission

By Ron Giofu

Essex Powerlines Corporation (EPL) states they are “committed to making a difference in the communities they serve” and have gone to some area food banks and missions to prove it.

Staff from Essex Powerlines were at the Amherstburg Food and Fellowship Mission recently helping to prepare the noon meal and Amanda Panetta, marketing and conservation analyst with Essex Powerlines, said it is part of their campaign to have customers switch to paperless billing. For the first 1,000 customers who switched by Dec. 7, Essex Powerlines will make a $10 donation to local food banks.

“Part of the (campaign) is getting out into the public and see what goes on and see how we can help,” said Panetta.

Chris Carr, customer service manager with Essex Powerlines, said it was a good chance to get out in the community and see firsthand how non-profit groups work.

“We thought it was a good opportunity to find out what they do and help out,” said Carr.

Carr said they work in the communities every day, so it was a chance to also get educated about some of the good work that is happening. They are also planning on helping out in Leamington and Tecumseh.

Workers of Essex Powerlines also visited St. Andrew’s LaSalle Community Food Bank last week to lend a helping hand. The volunteers helped with storage of assorted food items.

St. Andrew’s LaSalle Community Food Bank provides nutritional and healthy foods to approximately 70 families in need on a monthly basis.

“The people of LaSalle never cease to amaze us. Just when you think you can’t be surprised, someone (EPL) from the community steps up. That’s the joy of a small community!” said Deb Wilkinson, St. Andrew’s LaSalle Community Food Bank.

Amherstburg Food and Fellowship Mission president Tim McAllister was happy for the extra hands.

“It’s very important for people to see what we do here to help the community,” said McAllister.

“It brings us great joy to be able to give back to the communities we serve. We recognize that there is a greater need to support our local food banks leading up to the holiday season and are happy to help wherever we can. Signing up for paperless billing presents a simple way for our customers to give back to the community and help make a difference,” stated added Joe Barile, general manager of Essex Powerlines.