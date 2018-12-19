Essex MP looking for answers regarding former Boblo dock

By Ron Giofu

The condition of the former Boblo dock along Front Road South remains a concern to many, with Essex MP Tracey Ramsey being one of those people looking for answers.

Ramsey said she has been hearing from the town and many of its residents about the dock since she was elected in 2015 and has fired off a letter to Minister of Fisheries and Oceans Jonathan Wilkinson looking for immediate action. In her letter, Ramsey stated she is appreciative of the government’s efforts to date but many residents are still concerned about the dock’s safety “and believe that the actions the Government of Canada have taken thus far are only temporary measures.”

The issue of the Boblo dock and its decaying condition has been going on for “far too long and this is simply unacceptable.”

Ramsey noted in her letter that at the end of 2016, Fisheries and Oceans Canada and the Canadian Coast Guard completed an above water line inspection/survey of the Boblo Wharf and came back with a report over five months later.

“My office requested a briefing on this issue, only to learn that after almost two years, no decision has been made about the dock. And as of October 15, 2018, your department officials advised my staff that ‘a final decision on ownership is not anticipated before spring of 2020, as the potential use of Boblo dock for operations is part of an ongoing, multi-year, strategic infrastructure assessment being undertaken by the Canadian Coast Guard.”

Ramsey told the River Town Times last Thursday afternoon said that there is concerns that youths or others may go onto the dock and concerns are still present despite the federal government stating the dock is safe.

“I don’t know what that assessment is based on,” said Ramsey. “I’ve heard from people quite clearly out there it is not safe and they want this acted on.”

Stating that there are those interested in possibly repurposing the former dock and that area of the Detroit River shoreline, Ramsey said nothing can happen until concrete action is taken by the federal government.

The letter to Wilkinson was sent in late November and Ramsey stated she had not heard back from him as of last Thursday afternoon. She is hopeful for some sort of action early in the new year.

“We really want this issue resolved,” said Ramsey. “It’s very distressing (the federal government) expects us to wait another -year-and-a-half, almost two years. Residents are getting tired of being told they have to wait.”

The Town of Amherstburg “is doing their best” and she is working with town officials to try and get solutions to the problem.

“It’s not for lack of trying,” said Ramsey.

Amherstburg is not alone in having to deal with these types of issues, Ramsey suggested, as she called it “a systemic problem in Canada.” She said the federal government has an obligation to deal with matters such as the Boblo dock and vowed to press the government on the matter until they provide answers.