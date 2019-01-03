Essex Empowerment Girls Group helps mission during holiday season

Special to the RTT

The Essex Empowerment Girls Group did their part to assist the Amherstburg Food and Fellowship Mission during the holidays.

Mackenzie Robson, one of the leaders of the group, said it was a collaborative effort.

“The girls decided to host a fundraiser. We thought of a can drive because it is Christmas (giving time) and the Amherstburg Mission is close to home,” said Robson. “We spent one week creating posters and advertised in schools, workplaces of parents and with family and friends. The girls were given the idea and they took the reins to plan and execute it.”

Robson added: “It was amazing to see that my co-worker, Natasha Kitka, and I could inspire this group of girls to take on such a great project, and to watch them work together to give back to the community. We are constantly telling them that ‘change starts with yourself in baby steps’ and they literally put my words into action. I couldn’t be more proud.”

The girls in the group had many good reasons for wanting to help out.

Hannah Miller said she wanted to do the fundraiser “so I could help the people who need it” while Violet Reynolds stated she wanted to do it so “I could show that I could put others before myself during the giving Christmas season.”

“When you do something for other people, it makes you feel good inside,” added Ashley Durocher.

Violet Reynolds said she felt “good about it because we’re giving it to the people that need it more than we do.”

“(It) made me feel like I was caring for people that I didn’t even know,” added Kaycie Hebert.

Miller stated that “it me feel happy because we were caring for people who deserve help” while Ruby Reynolds said it “makes me feel happy inside helping people who can’t afford a Christmas dinner.”

The best part of the fundraiser for Kairi Wheeler was that “we were giving things to people and made me feel happy inside” with Kayce Hebert adding “we got to give to those without.”

“Seeing all the cans were collected, knowing it would go to a good cause” was what Elza Wade stated was the best part of the fundraiser for her.