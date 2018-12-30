Essex County councillors get committee appointments for 2018-22 term

By Ron Giofu

Members of Essex County council have had their committee appointments approved for the 2018-22 term.

At county council’s final meeting of 2018, they approved recommendations from the striking committee which established as to which county council members will sit on each of the County of Essex’s committees.

The Essex-Windsor Solid Waste Authority (EWSWA) will be well represented by the county’s two elected officials from Amherstburg. Mayor Aldo DiCarlo will become a member for the full four-year term after spending last year as an alternate member, serving one-year terms every other year. The latter position now falls to Deputy Mayor Leo Meloche, who will serve one-year terms in 2019 and 2021.

Other Essex County members of the EWSWA board of directors will include Warden Gary McNamara, LaSalle Mayor Marc Bondy and Leamington Mayor Hilda MacDonald.

Leo Meloche and Bondy will also sit on the Windsor-Essex Community Housing Corporation with Meloche and MacDonald also representing the county on the Windsor-Essex County Environment Committee (WECEC).

The Essex County Library Board will have representation from each of the seven county municipalities – four county council members and three lay appointments from each of the other three towns. Essex Deputy Mayor Richard Meloche and Kingsville Mayor Nelson Santos return to the board and will be joined by Leamington Deputy Mayor Larry Verbeke and Lakeshore Deputy Mayor Tracey Bailey. The lay appointments include Ron Sutherland from Amherstburg, Andrew Dowie from Tecumseh and Terry Burns from LaSalle.

Kingsville Deputy Mayor Gord Queen returns to the Essex County Accessibility Advisory Committee (ECAAC). He will be joined by lay appointees Debbie Alexander, Christine Easterbrook, Brad Frenette, Diana Kirkbride, Therese Lecuyer and Fern Walsh.

McNamara, also the mayor of Tecumseh, will be one of the county officials on the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) board with Tecumseh Deputy Mayor Joe Bachetti, Essex Mayor Larry Snively and Bailey. McNamara will also represent the county on the Windsor-Essex County Housing Advisory Committee and the Tourism Windsor-Essex Pelee Island (TWEPI) board, the latter also including LaSalle Deputy Mayor Crystal Meloche and Santos.

Bailey will also serve on the 911 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) while Verbeke will sit on the Food Policy Committee. Lakeshore Mayor Tom Bain will serve on the Windsor-Essex Opioid Strategy Leadership Committee.