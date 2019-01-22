Essex County council approves “progressive and financially responsible” 2019 budget

By Ron Giofu

Essex County Council passed what it describes as “a progressive and financially responsible budget” Wednesday night that the county states supports the proposed new mega-hospital, promotes continued improvements to roads and an expanding trail network, and provides a much-needed boost to the region’s affordable housing stock.

The budget will result in a 1.43 per cent tax increase to the county portion of tax bills, which translates into a $13.63 increase on a home assessed at $200,000.

Warden Gary McNamara thanked administration for its work on the budget during the county’s budget meeting last Wednesday night.

“This is not an exercise that takes four hours to do,” said McNamara. “This is a very prudent budget and a very defensible budget.”

McNamara, also the mayor of Tecumseh, called it “a status quo budget” and he believes both the county and lower tier municipalities are in good financial positions. The warden pointed out the contribution to the county’s $100 million share towards the mega-hospital and the ongoing contributions for capacity expansion.

“We need to ratchet that up to the point where we can add expansion at the times when we need to,” he said of the capacity budget.

Specifically, Essex County council agreed to a 1.5 per cent – or $1.4 million – boost to the capacity expansion budget. More than $30 million in road construction and rehabilitation projects are planned for 2019 while the County-Wide Active Transportation System (CWATS) will see a $100,000 increase in base funding. CWATS will also undertake eight paved shoulder projects around Essex County that will total 12.1-kilometers and cost $2.2 million.

The contribution this year to the mega-hospital in 2019 will be $3.89 million, a boost of $1.2 million. The warden said the hospital funds means the county is “investing in the future” and that the new mega-hospital will “dramatically improve health care for Essex County residents for generations to come.”

Also on the health care front, Essex-Windsor EMS will receive funding to introduce electronic tracking technology to auto-locate equipment in emergency vehicles.

“This budget lays the foundation for future growth and development, positioning the county as an attractive place for businesses to invest and for families to live,” said McNamara. “It is a financially sustainable plan that builds on the county’s excellent credit rating and promotes quality of life issues that matter to residents, like roads, active living and health care.”

The budget also places an emphasis on improved communications, both internal and external, and enhanced training to promote health and safety in the workplace along with the recruitment and retention of professional staff.

McNamara also was happy to see that the county was taking steps to shore up its stock of affordable housing, which is aging and in need of repairs. More than $1 million is being directed toward affordable housing improvements in 2019 as part of a five-year plan to address this pressing regional need.

“We have an obligation as a caring, compassionate community to provide support to those who need it,” said McNamara. “The affordable housing crunch is a province-wide problem, but it is one the county is committed to addressing.”

Essex County is also free of debt, McNamara pointed out, and that he believes they may be the only county in Ontario with a AA+ credit rating. He said they have learned from past councils and ensure residents are well served by the county.

“The county has a great story to tell and we need to continue engaging with residents while fostering a dynamic workplace culture focused on continuous improvement and the delivery of top notch services,” added Essex County CAO Robert Maisonville.