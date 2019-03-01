Essex County approves three new staff positions

By Ron Giofu

Essex County council has approved three new permanent, full-time positions.

The positions include hiring an occupational health and safety (OH&S) consultant, a staff educator at the Sun Parlor Home in Leamington and converting the communications officer position from temporary full-time to permanent full-time. County CAO Rob Maisonville said department heads had to present a business case to support the positions before they were brought to county council.

Maisonville said the OH&S consultant was a position that was “long overdue,” as Essex County has over 900 employees. He noted in a written report to county council that the county also has over $3 million in WSIB costs annually.

“Because of our persistently high WSIB costs, we have been the recipient of three Workwell audits since 2011. Resulting improvements have taken place, however our OH&S numbers have not improved to where they need to be. One of the consistent themes, particularly in the last audit, is that our OH&S systems, processes, and policies are not consistent across the various departments of the Corporation,” stated Maisonville. “Another key observation is a deficiency in the amount of senior management oversight. For this oversight to be effective, there needs to be a consistent manner in which OH&S systems run and are communicated.”

The staff educator would help those employed at the Sun Parlor Home have “a knowledge base to be able to provide optimal care for these residents and the need for increased knowledge and education is constantly growing.”

“Upon assessment of current practices, policies, and programs, as well as recommendations from our operational review that was conducted in the Home in 2018, there are areas that could better serve the residents, families and staff with some adjustments and or updates. However, finding the time to ensure that these improvements are rolled out effectively to all staff can be very challenging with all of the daily competing demand,” stated Maisonville. “A staff educator would allow a distribution of time and effort that can be provided to ensuring evidence based, up to date policies, procedures and programs are in place, legislative requirements are met, staff are trained accordingly, and in turn, optimize quality care.”

The communications officer has been filled on a temporary basis by Donald McArthur, also an Amherstburg town councillor, since July 2018. Maisonville said “great strides” have been made in that department, noting that the county has an increased presence on social media and through their website.

“We think it’s very important,” said Maisonville. “I think we have a great organization and great stories to tell.”

Maisonville added in his report that “(t)his role has currently been dedicated to helping to enhance some of the County’s communications tools and has had great success with the writing of a new, responsive County of Essex website; increased posts, presence and traffic to the County of Essex social channels; creating rich media (photography, video) for uses both internally and externally; sharing in the workload associated with media relations by assisting to improve processes, key message development, proactive story generation, etc.; content updates on the County’s current website and employee intranet.”