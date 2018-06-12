Escape Room Festival coming to Fort Malden this Saturday

By Ron Giofu

Fort Malden National Historic Site of Canada is hosting its first-ever Escape Room Festival this Saturday.

Fort Malden and Parks Canada want to know “Are you the sharpest tool in the shed? When the clock is ticking, can you decipher the clues to solve the puzzles and escape in time? Can you escape from one room? Can you escape from five?!”

Escape rooms are described on Fort Malden’s website as “a physical and mental adventure game” where “players must solve a time-limited series of challenging puzzles and riddles to escape the room. Players must escape the room before time runs out – and time matters!”

Those up to the challenge of solving multiple escape rooms can go to Fort Malden between 10 a.m.-8 p.m. with the cost being $34.50 per person for five escape room experiences. It is an all ages event.

Teams of six will have 15 minutes to solve the clues and escape the room.

Participants will have the opportunity to win door prizes and vote for the People’s Choice Award for “Best of the Festival.”

Mobile escape rooms from across Windsor-Essex County will be at Fort Malden and the public is invited to bring friends and solve as many of the escape rooms as they can.

Advanced registration is underway and to register, please phone Fort Malden National Historic Site at 519-736-5416. You will be asked to select your top five escape rooms and Parks Canada states that teams of two to six are asked to register together.

Staff will do their best to match the public with their selections.

There are a limited number of spots available, first come, first served.

Escape rooms include “Confined to the Barracks (presented by Fort Malden National Historic Site), “Cottage Fever” (presented by Fort Malden National Historic Site), “Disarm the Bomb” (presented by Hidden Trail Escape Room), “Legend of Hocus” (presented by Breakout Kingsville), “Recipe for Escape” (presented by Fort Malden National Historic Site), “Skullduggery in the Scullery” (presented by Exodus Windsor Escape Rooms), “The Cell” (presented by Hidden Trail Escape Room) and “The General’s Last Word” (presented by Fort Malden National Historic Site).

Local food trucks will be on hand as well while The Friends of Fort Malden will be presenting a “beer garden” to visitors that are 19 years of age or older.

There will also be musical entertainment by Rob Bondy and Endadaday, Allison Brown, Sara Fontaine and Hogarth, Hoppe & Borshuk with guest Phil Kasurak.

For more information, call Fort Malden National Historic Site at 519-736-5416, e-mail ont.fort-malden@pc.gc.ca or visit www.parkscanada.gc.ca/malden.