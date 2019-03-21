ElderCollege welcomes federal minister, hosts courses in Amherstburg

Having recently hosted the federal Minister Responsible for Seniors. Hon. Filomena Tassi, ElderCollege is on a bit of a roll.

The Minister requested an opportunity to see what ElderCollege does and how ElderCollege functions. After sitting through a very short course on Alzheimer’s she said she was “very impressed.”

Tassi had been in Woodstock earlier in the day as part of a multi-day tour of Ontario before leaving for Toronto later in the evening. She said it is part of her duties to travel the country and hear from seniors, hear what their challenges are and to work with the federal government to provide a solution.

“The Prime Minister has given me a very important job and that is to ensure that as seniors age, they can look forward to their future,” said Tassi.

Her tour, she said, was to help figure out what seniors need going forward.

“It’s to help determine what the gaps are and to channel our energies to tackle those priorities,” said Tassi.

Among the priorities Tassi said she is hearing include income security, affordable housing, elder abuse, elder fraud, isolation and access to health care services. She was impressed by what saw at ElderCollege and said that everyone benefits when seniors are part of their respective communities.

“I will be advocating strong and hard for seniors,” Tassi added. “I will be advocating has been very much informed by what I’ve been hearing. For me, it’s a listening exercise and then it’s sitting at the cabinet table and fighting hard for our seniors.”

Tassi estimated she has been to 70 communities in six months.

“It’s so important that I hear from various communities so that I hear from all Canadians,” said Tassi.

ElderCollege offers courses people aged 55 and better is rolling right into its Spring 2019 semester with over 80 courses being offered throughout Essex and Kent Counties.

ElderCollege’s Spring 2019 Amherstburg campus includes three fascinating courses.

Memories will be engaged with the course “Detroit’s Baby Boom Years” jogging memories the course is an exploration of almost everything that made that City so fascinating. Based upon a new novel, author Al McGregor will take ElderCollege participants back to “1917 – A Year That Shook The World”. And finally, a fascinating and largely forgotten piece of Essex County history, local historian Gary Wells will reveal details of his discovery of “WWII Migrants: Japanese Detainees in Essex County”.

All Amherstburg courses are held at Seasons Amherstburg Retirement Residence.

At Kingsville’s ElderCollege campus there are courses about “Olive Oil & Balsamic Vinegar: Exploring the Possibilities”; a very serious course on how to avoid injurious falls; a course on Jack Miner and the early conservation movement and a course on art and meditation.

ElderCollege offers courses in Chatham and Blenheim including a course on Boomerangs and Throw Sticks; Blenheim’s “Hidden Museum;” a course on “Tea: More than a Beverage” and a history of tobacco “when it was King.”

ElderCollege’s Leamington campus will offer three courses focused upon Point Pelee National Park. Noted writer and Pelee historian Henrietta O’Neill will offer her fascinating account of the history of Point Pelee, “From the Heart.” Then there is a course “Hiking the Trails of PPNP” and, another opportunity to experience the wonders of Point Pelee with an overnight stay includes meal and talks and accommodation in the oTentiks.

Leamington campus will also offer a super Lawn Bowling course. Another course will offer participants an opportunity to search local beaches for treasures that can then be converted to art.

Notable local automotive historian Bill Sherk will lead course participants into the unique world of “Old Canadian Car Stories”; And, if that appeals there also will be a course devoted to re-discovering Ontario’s Pioneer Highways “On The Road Again”

Finally for those who enjoy perogies or Varenyka, ElderCollege Leamington campus has a course on how to make Mennonite perogies!

Essex campus hosts several courses, on automotive history: “The Dodge Brothers”; a course hosted by ERCA on “Ecological Recovery of the Detroit River”; a fabulous music course, Part II of “Recorded Music on Period Machines”–old records and good old jazz! A visual trip to intriguing Peru; a Canadian, sort of, history type course, “Canada Sort of Comes of Age” and a bus trip to visit several sites in Lambton County associated with the oil industry including a still active oil company and its oil field.

There are also ElderCollege courses in Harrow, Amherstburg, Lakeshore, Tecumseh and, of course, numerous courses in Windsor. ElderCollege members may take courses at any campus.

Registration for ElderCollege courses began last month and printed course catalogues are now available and can be obtained by calling Laura at Canterbury ElderCollege (U of Windsor), 519-253-3000, Ext.4944.

ElderCollege is a non-profit educational program hosted by Canterbury College of the University of Windsor. All courses are offered and hosted by volunteers. Courses are short and there are no exams, tests or assignments. Short courses are largely intended to be enjoyed learning experiences often with some fun added.