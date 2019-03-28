Edgewater forcemain project resuming, Front Road North traffic impacted

Traffic along County Road 20 from Kingsbridge Drive to Texas Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction starting this week and will last for the next several weeks, according to the Town of Amherstburg.

The partial road closure is to facilitate sanitary forcemain installation. Included with this lane reduction is a speed reduction to 50km/h within the construction zone.

This lane reduction is expected to last approximately six weeks when it will be relocated to County Road 20 from Texas Road to St. Arnaud St. Traffic flow will be maintained in this area and residents will be allowed access to residences but delays should be expected.

Work on the Edgewater Sewage Diversion – Forcemain Installation project will be ongoing throughout summer 2019, the town states.

The town reminds residents that during construction, traffic disruptions may occur and some delays may be experienced. Please slow down and obey all traffic signage, and watch for flagpersons in the construction zone.