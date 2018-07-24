Ed Jovanovski Charity Golf Classic held at Pointe West

By Ron Giofu

A group of local golfers joined former, current and future NHL stars and some football talent as well in raising money for breast cancer research.

The second annual Ed Jovanovski Charity Golf Classic was held at Pointe West Golf Club last Friday with well-known athletes attending including the likes of Jose Theodore, Darren Banks, Aaron Ekblad, Michael DiPietro, Todd Warriner, Brett Romberg, Matt Puempel, Zack Kassian not to mention Jovanovski himself.

Jovanovski said they received “great” support again this year, reporting that it was a sell-out with 144 golfers.

“This year, the support has been unbelievable,” said Jovanovski. “There has been a great carry-over effect from last year.”

The retired NHL star and former Windsor Spitfire said they learned things from last year on what to add and what to change so that “made the tournament much better.” The reason for the donation to the Canadian Cancer Society for breast cancer awareness stems from Jovanovski’s mother being a breast cancer survivor and the impact such diagnoses has on friends and family.

“You never think it would be happening to you,” he said.

The first annual tournament raised $50,000 and Jovanovski said they were hopeful to match, if not exceed, that amount this year. He said the organizing committee plans on continuing holding the tournament as long as possible, adding it is also an opportunity to come home and visit with friends and family.

“It’s a great community here at Pointe West. They’ve been very accommodating,” added Jovanovski.

Jovanovski said they just want to give back and that they are fortunate to be in a position to do so.

Scott Elliott, one of the tournament organizers and co-owner of Amherstburg GM, said it was a great day. Amherstburg GM was one of the many tournament sponsors.

“It’s great for the community. It’s great for Pointe West,” he said.

Elliott pointed out that he has known Jovanovski and his family for about 30 years as he coached him in minor hockey.

“He wants to give back to the community now that he is retired,” said Elliott. “Good for him and (his brother) Deni (Jovanovski) to do that.”

Elliott also pointed out there were a number of former and current NHL players that flew in for the tournament to support the cause.