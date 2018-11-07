DWBIA executive director makes presentation to Amherstburg businesses

By Ron Giofu

Local business owners and operators got a chance to learn about what a BIA does during a meeting at the Libro Centre.

Debi Croucher, executive director of the Downtown Windsor BIA (DWBIA), spoke to a group of about 15 business operators and some incoming council members recently. Croucher said her role was to educate businesses on what a BIA is and illustrate examples of what they can do.

Croucher was invited to speak by the Town of Amherstburg.

“It’s nothing more than an information session at this time,” noted Anna Cabrera, a member of the tourism department staff.

A BIA can help pool resources and market a certain district of a community, Croucher noted, and that it can help smaller businesses collaborate and promote themselves better. BIA’s can lobby council as well as championing beautification initiatives, she noted.

“They can have a greater voice speaking as one,” said Croucher.

A BIA has a different scope than that of a Chamber of Commerce, she added, as a Chamber promotes economic development while a BIA can help with promotion, beautification and infrastructure projects.

“They represent small businesses very well,” said Croucher, of BIA’s. However, she did note “there is some overlap with Chambers.”

Should businesses in Amherstburg decide they want a BIA, Croucher said she would be willing to help launch one locally. She added a BIA would have to have its own constitution and that most of them have at least one elected official on their board of directors.

A BIA is usually funded by a special levy, she added, though noted that DWBIA members have a levy that amounts to .002 per cent of their overall tax bills.