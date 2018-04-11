Duke of Edinburgh pin award by cadet corps, new RSM takes helm

By Ron Giofu

The 202nd Fort Malden Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps has a new cadet leading the corps while one of its civilian volunteers has received a prestigious award.

A special pin presentation of the Duke of Edinburgh gold award was made to William Eagleson-Borshuk, formerly a member of the #2715 RCAC out of Windsor and now a volunteer with the Amherstburg and Harrow corps. The presentation was made as part of a ceremony held at Amherstburg Public School.

“It took a long time to get,” the 18-year-old Eagleson-Borshuk stated. “It was two years of hard work.”

In order to get a Duke of Edinburgh gold award, Eagleson-Borshuk had to complete the requirements in four areas, including service, skills, physical recreation, adventurous journey and a residential project.

The age limits to qualify for such an award are from a person’s 14th birthday to their 25th birthday.

“This is an internationally recognized award,” said Eagleson-Borshuk.

Eagleson-Borshuk started the journey to get the Duke of Edinburgh gold award while as a cadet in Windsor. It is a journey he hopes more youths will consider.

“I’d encourage anyone to do this,” he said. “Employers recognize the amount of work it takes to do this.”

Cadets or civilians can pursue a Duke of Edinburgh award, he added.

The 202nd Fort Malden Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps also has a new Regiment Sergeant Major (RSM). Master Warrant Officer Dylan Bezaire received his new duties as RSM as part of a change of command ceremony held the same night.

Bezaire said he was proud to become RSM and lead the parades.

“It’s a good feeling to achieve the goal I wanted to achieve,” he said.

Bezaire has been a local cadet for four years, starting when he was 12-years-old. He was pleased to see his hard work and dedication pay off.

The 202nd Fort Malden Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps train Wednesday evenings at Amherstburg Public School. For more information on the corps, call 519-736-4900 or e-mail 202fortmaldenrcac@gmail.com.