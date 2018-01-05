Don’t get left in the cold – energy supports available for Amherstburg families

Special to the RTT

With this latest cold snap, families are turning up the heat in their homes, often driving up the costs on their energy bills.

For many low-income families, this time of year can be especially difficult.

Help is available though, according to Amherstburg Community Services (ACS) executive director Kathy DiBartolomeo.

“When temperatures drop this low, it isn’t just a matter of comfort, it’s a serious public safety issue,” said DiBartolomeo. “No person should feel ashamed of needing help for this – we all hit hard times and it is on us as a community to pull our neighbours up when they need that helping hand.”

Amherstburg Community Services facilitates two programs that can help low-income families afford to heat their homes this winter. The Keep the Heat program assists households that have accumulated debt on their accounts with energy companies, while the Ontario Energy Support Program (OESP) provides subsidies for families struggling to keep up with their energy bills.

Individuals can apply for both of these programs, or simply find out if they qualify for assistance by contacting Amherstburg Community Services at 519-736-5471 or by email at info@amherstburg-cs.com.

While the programs are not provided directly by Amherstburg Community Services, their staff will take individuals through the application processes and help provide the fastest possible outcomes from their location right here in Amherstburg.

Amherstburg Community Services is located at 179 Victoria St. S. Their website is www.amherstburg-cs.com.