Donations needed for Coats for Kids

Special to the RTT

With winter just around the corner, and the cold weather that comes with it, Amherstburg Community Services has kicked off its annual Coats for Kids donation campaign. The non-profit organization is seeking donations of winter outerwear that will be distributed to Amherstburg children and families.

“Having a warm, winter coat is a necessity with our unpredictable winters, but it’s a necessity many families can’t afford every year for growing children,” ACS Executive Director, Kathy DiBartolomeo said. “Amherstburg has so many generous and caring residents. With your help, we can ensure that every child stays warm this winter, no matter how far the mercury drops.”

The organization is now accepting donations of new or gently used coats, gloves, scarves, hats and other winter outerwear of all sizes. Donations can be dropped off at Amherstburg Community Services at 179 Victoria St S or at Master Cleaners at 400 Sandwich St.

All donations go directly to Amherstburg families who qualify for distribution. Distribution of the coats will take place out of Amherstburg Community Services from November 12 to November 16. Anyone interested in receiving coats should contact Amherstburg Community Services at 519-736-5471. Volunteers are also needed to help distribute the coats. Those interested should also contact Amherstburg Community Services. Coats for Kids is provided in partnership with the Unemployed Help Centre of Windsor. For more information, please contact Amherstburg Community Services.