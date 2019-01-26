Dispute over unpaid money to former Amherstburg police officers continues

By Ron Giofu

A dispute over unpaid money to officers with the former Amherstburg Police Service is ongoing and the officers are looking for answers as well as their cash.

Const. Shawn McCurdy, who was president of the former Amherstburg Police Association, said officers are still awaiting funds relating to overtime that was earned last year, statutory and vacation time earned in 2018, sick time pay and salary top-ups, with severance pay also having been delayed.

McCurdy, now a director with the Windsor Police Association, said “it’s very frustrating that council decided to disband the (Amherstburg Police Services) Board” as that is the body the association dealt with. He said the money was owed was approved prior to the disbandment of the Amherstburg Police Service but now the officers have to go through the town.

As for the town, McCurdy stated “they’re not saying much” and that there is an “obvious breakdown in communication.”

Reports that officers are “satisfied” with how the process is unfolding are “completely inaccurate,” McCurdy added.

“No one is satisfied they have to sit and wait for earnings they are entitled to,” he said.

McCurdy added that had the Amherstburg Police Service not been disbanded, the money would have been paid by now “no questions asked.” Though Amherstburg police has disbanded, the time was still on the books and has to be paid, he stated.

“It’s extremely frustrating we are being treated this way,” said McCurdy. “It’s very disheartening and disrespectful that we have to wait such a long time and we haven’t been told anything.”

Bob Rozankovic, who was the final chair of the Amherstburg Police Services Board, said that there was council representation on the board and pointed out that legally, administration could not be part of the process previously. He noted that per the Police Services Act (PSA), administration could not be part of the process but noted via a Facebook post, in which he shared with the RTT, that the town “was advised they could apply for ‘standing’ at the arbitration hearing. They chose not to because they knew the request would be turned down by the OCPC.”

According to Rozankovic, the process is that the officer works overtime, the sergeant approves it, the chief audits it.

“This process has been in place for years and administration has always received and paid these amounts as of year-end,” he stated. “Administration was given the same information this year as every year.”

Rozankovic stated the APSB followed the same protocols as laid out in the PSA “with no deviation” and alleged that it is “the CAO and mayor that want to work outside the rules.” He added that the overall estimated payout was provided to the Joint Police Advisory Committee (JPAC), CAO John Miceli and town council in February 2018.

“Everything has been documented along the way and still there are those who choose to believe the mayor and the CAO,” Rozankovic charged.

The APSB decided to go to arbitration to ensure that the correct decisions were being made by the APSB, he stated.

Rozankovic accused Mayor Aldo DiCarlo and Miceli of bringing “shame on this town with their antics” and believed they “should be held accountable in whatever way possible.”

DiCarlo said the town is awaiting supporting documents and has to have them before anything is paid out.

“We would like to pay out the required costs and finalize this so we can move on,” said DiCarlo. “The town has a number of financial reporting obligations and we have to follow the appropriate accounting procedures and that’s what we are trying to do.”

DiCarlo disagreed that had the police service not been disbanded, that the money would have already been paid out.

“We would be asking for the same information,” he claimed.

The town was in a financial crisis four years ago and DiCarlo stated the Deloitte report recommended having such reporting documentation.

“Without the appropriate information the town needs, the people being disrespected the most are the taxpayers,” DiCarlo told the RTT. “We have an obligation and we are trying to meet those obligations. If (the officers) feel disrespected, I can’t help that. All we’re asking is ‘where are the records?’ We are absolutely trying to pay out what is required but can only pay out what we can substantiate.”

DiCarlo added: “I’m comfortable with the town’s position. We are following the proper protocols that we have to follow.”