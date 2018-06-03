DiPietro signs three-year contract with Canucks

By Ron Giofu

Michael DiPietro was drafted by the Vancouver Canucks last June and now he is officially a member of their organization.

DiPietro, who turns 19 this Saturday, has signed his first contract with the Canucks with the announcement coming last week.

“It’s a standard three-year entry level contract,” he said.

DiPietro was in Toronto for a prospects development camp when he got the word.

“My agent and the Vancouver organization had been in contact about a contract for about three weeks,” he said.

While knowing the deal was close to complete, DiPietro said he got up one morning in his hotel room and saw three missed calls on his phone. He returned the calls to find out the deal was done.

“I ended up signing the contract in the lobby of my hotel that morning. It just kind of snowballed from there,” he said.

Noting he was glad to be drafted by Vancouver, DiPietro said he is grateful for the opportunity to become an official member of the Canucks organization. It is another positive step for DiPietro as he is the current OHL Goaltender of the Year and also was one of the three goalies on Team Canada at the recent World Hockey Championship in Denmark.

“Obviously going to Denmark was a great opportunity to learn a lot and I think I did that,” said DiPietro.

As it looks now, DiPietro said it appears he will be starting the 2018-19 hockey season back with the Windsor Spitfires. He hopes to keep improving while guarding the Spits’ net and also hopes for a trip to the World Junior Hockey Championship this Christmas.

In the meantime, he plans on maintaining his training regimen. While he has a development camp in Vancouver, a possible World Junior camp invite in Kamloops and training camps in both Windsor and Vancouver to prepare for, he plans on finding time to hit the gym as well as the ice with his goalie coaches to help him get ready for the season.

DiPietro said he is grateful for the support his hometown of Amherstburg has given him and gives the town “a big thank you” for all the support he has received. He offers similar thanks to Windsor-Essex County as well as all the Spitfires fans everywhere for the support he has received.

“Hopefully we’ll keep building in the right direction.”