DiPietro makes Team Canada for WJHC

By Ron Giofu

Amherstburg native Michael DiPietro has made Team Canada and will be headed to the World Junior Hockey Championships.

DiPietro, now a member of the Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) Ottawa 67’s after his recent trade from Windsor, survived the last round of cuts and will be one of two Canadian goalies at the tournament.

The World Junior Hockey Championships will be played in Vancouver and Victoria, British Columbia. That area is becoming familiar to DiPietro as he is a Vancouver Canucks prospect. The Canucks chose DiPietro in the third round (64th overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft.

Team Canada will play its first game in the WJHC Boxing Day against Denmark.

DiPietro was 11-8-1 with a 2.32 goals against average (GAA) and a .920 save percentage in 21 games for the Spitfires this season. In his only game with Ottawa as of press time, he was 1-0-0 with a .960 save percentage and a 1.00 GAA.

The other goalie for Team Canada will be Ian Scott, a Toronto Maple Leafs prospect now playing for the Prince Albert Raiders of the Western Hockey League (WHL).